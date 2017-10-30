Wildfang’s Latest Collaboration Will Make You Say “Yas, Queen Yas”

On Monday, in celebration of Broad City’s Ilana Glazer and comedian Phoebe Robinson’s almost-sold out comedy tour, Wildfang released a limited-edition collaboration of cute merch. Called Yas, Queen Yas, the collection brings the sentiment to life through a branded tote, snapback hat, notebook, T-shirt, and bomber created with artist Robin Eisenberg.
“The line was inspired by the ‘YAS QUEEN’ phrase, [which] originates from queer people of color in the 1980’s, drag ball culture, and dat vogue-ing tip,” Glazer tells Refinery29. “It’s definitely trickled into the intersectional feminist movement today. We just want people to celebrate that!”
Robinson chimed in, telling Refinery29, “The message is just Ilana and I are cute, haha. No, but it really is cool to see a curly haired Jewish woman and a Black woman be the face of a small collection.” She added, “Neither of us would be considered typical because she's on the shorter side and I'm a size 8, so it’s just fun to be adding another kind of look to the landscape.”
And working with Wildfang cemented the message Glazer and Robinson. “Wildfang really follows both of our work so we felt they’d really be able to capture our essence, so everything in the line is a personal fave,” they continued. As for how we can add a dose of “YAS, QUEEN” to our personal wardrobe, Glazer and Robinson suggest, staying true to you and what feels good — we’re going to say it also wouldn’t hurt to grab a piece from the line in the process. Click ahead to shop.