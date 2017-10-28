Take A Wine Train To The North Pole — & Support Napa Valley

Christmas may be a few months away, but you can get your holiday cheer going a little early this year. Napa Valley has announced its annual Santa Train for the holiday season, where it will combine "both wine and Christmas activities" from November 18th to December 29th.
The Napa Valley Wine Train's Santa Train takes travelers through downtown Napa during the holiday season, bringing them to Santa's workshop in the "North Pole," which is actually the Yountville train station decked out in holiday decorations. Riders will also participate in holiday sing-a-longs, games, and can enjoy treats like cookies and hot chocolate. Of course, the best part is that riders who are 21 and over can enjoy adult beverages onboard.
By participating in the train ride, passengers can help support Napa as it recovers from the wildfires that ravaged much of the region earlier this month. Many businesses have recently reopened, with several wineries even donating proceeds to supporting the region, especially local volunteers and first responders in the region.
The Napa Valley Wine Train is a yearlong attraction that riders are encouraged to participate in, though any other time of year, riders can only be of legal drinking age. The train itself dates back to the 1980s, and shows in its use of vintage rail cars and armchairs perfect for lounging while taking in the sights on the way to Santa's workshop.
The holiday season is also the only time of the year that both adults and children are encouraged to participate in all that the Wine Train has to offer. For adult passengers, the train will offer a selection of wines for purchase on the ride, but riders can also bring their own, if they choose.
What better way to celebrate the holidays than by participating in one of the most unique train rides in the country — with a little fine wine?
