What was it like filming the tribute to your dad for the show? Was it really emotional to talk about everything that happened?

"[T]hat was such a hard week. I was so emotionally exhausted by the end of it all, and then at the end of the week, having to dance about it. We did a lot of interviews where I repeatedly had to tell the whole story of how my dad got sick and how it was watching him go through cancer treatments, and to have him pass away. And it was really hard to relive that over and over again. And to be honest, he passed away early this year, and I think I kind of had emotionally put up guards around myself and just continued on with life. I felt it when he passed away, and I hadn't really emotionally let myself go back. And so I was shocked at how hard it was for me to talk about it. All those emotions were so bottled up deep inside, and that dance was really hard to do. But it was so beautiful, and I'm so grateful for the experience of getting to honor my dad in a way like that."