Teddy Geiger made our hearts sing when we first heard his song "For You I Will (Confidence)" back in 2006. Geiger has stayed on radar once we learned he was collaborating with Shawn Mendes as a songwriter and mentor. And now he's getting personal on his social media with fans.
Geiger took to Instagram to announce today that he is transitioning. (Refinery29 has not been notified of Geiger's pronouns, so we will continue to use he/his until informed otherwise.)
The singer shared a screenshot of a comment from a fan, asking "tell us, why do you look different lately?" A brief look through Geiger's photos shows that his hair is growing out.
Geiger replied to the fan, saying "Okay… because u [sic] asked nicely… I am transitioning. I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process. I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who I have been for a looooong time. I love u [sic] guys. Talk sooooon byeeee."
The past few years have seen our popular culture become a safer space for transgender people to come out. Stars like actress Laverne Cox and musician Laura Jane Grace have played a part in paving the way for people to come out about their own transitions. We've still got a long way to go until transgender people are treated with the equality and dignity they deserve, but things seem to be slowly changing for the better.
