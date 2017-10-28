Brokenhearted Songs That Are Perfect For Fall, From Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner's BFF, & More

There's something about this song that feels so familiar to me in the chord progression of the bridge — it sounds a bit like The Police's "Every Breath You Take," which is apt lyrically. One stalker song is referencing another. Gomez, with her words, hits that same tone of distant admiration from one whose fire for another burns too bright to be healthy. Except I don't think it's a person she's chasing, it's the high she felt from being in love, in a moment, with a person. If spring is when love blooms, fall is when it withers on the vine, and so we all get a bit morose about our summer loves that are fading away. This track certainly captures the feeling of being on "the darkest side of the moon" without love.