These Are The Women Of Color Who Dominated Pop Culture In 2017

With less than a week left in October, we are approaching the beginning of the end of 2017. The shelves of your local pharmacy are probably stocked with holiday merchandise, and the leaves are starting to change. With the year coming to a close, it is also a time to look back on the last 12 months and reminisce on the best it had to offer.
For me, it was undoubtedly women of color. I feel this way every year, but 2017 made some particularly sweet offerings on behalf of this group, especially in pop culture. With national politics disintegrating into its own shit show, the celebrities, shows, and music we love created a much needed escape. And even though calls for more diversity across the entire entertainment industry have grown even louder, women of color have been giving us reasons to celebrate. This year, they broke records, snatched edges, and inspired the hell out of us.
Click through our slideshow to check out the women of color who dominated pop culture like bosses.