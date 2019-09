Liam Hemsworth Is Back Filming Where He & Miley Cyrus First Kissed

Despite the fact that we used to be totally obsessed with any and every project Nicholas Sparks touched, because Hemsworth's new project sounds so different from The Last Song, we almost didn't even realize that these two movies were filmed in the same place. Then, we remembered that sweet photo Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram this past July . In honor of International Kissing Day, Cyrus shared a picture of her and Liam Hemsworth in one of their kissing scenes form the 2010 movie. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Happy #InternationalKissingDay ! Our first smooch 8 years ago!" and sprinkled in plenty of kiss and heart emojis. After laying eyes on that Instagram post again, we hope Miley will go visit Liam in Tybee Island while he films so they can recreate that first kiss 8 years later. Do it for the 'gram, Miley!