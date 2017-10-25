Liam Hemsworth Is Back Filming Where He & Miley Cyrus First Kissed

Eight years ago, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus shared their very first kiss together on Tybee Island off the coast of Savannah, GA. The kiss took place while filming the Nicholas Sparks romantic drama The Last Song, and since then, the couple has gone on to date, get engaged, break-up, and get back together. Since their relationship has gone through this long and complicated life cycle, it only makes sense that Hemsworth's acting career would also come full circle. Now, the actor is back on Tybee Island filming another movie.
According to Seventeen, Hemsworth was spotted working on the island while working on his new film Killerman. Though he's back in the same location, and matured enough to make us swoon even more than in The Last Song, Killman sounds like it's got a totally different feel. Back in May, Variety reported that Hemsworth had signed on to star as a money launderer. In the action-thriller, a freak accident during a "deal gone wrong" leaves Hemsworth's character with amnesia. Sounds interesting, but it's definitely a far cry from the teen love story we last saw him work on in Georgia.
Advertisement
Despite the fact that we used to be totally obsessed with any and every project Nicholas Sparks touched, because Hemsworth's new project sounds so different from The Last Song, we almost didn't even realize that these two movies were filmed in the same place. Then, we remembered that sweet photo Miley Cyrus posted to Instagram this past July. In honor of International Kissing Day, Cyrus shared a picture of her and Liam Hemsworth in one of their kissing scenes form the 2010 movie. Accompanying the photo, she wrote, "Happy #InternationalKissingDay! Our first smooch 8 years ago!" and sprinkled in plenty of kiss and heart emojis. After laying eyes on that Instagram post again, we hope Miley will go visit Liam in Tybee Island while he films so they can recreate that first kiss 8 years later. Do it for the 'gram, Miley!
Advertisement