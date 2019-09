Over the past few weeks, dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment and assault against some of the biggest names in the TV and film industries, including Harvey Weinstein James Toback , and Bill O'Reilly . Their stories are heartbreaking and infuriating, serving as an urgent reminder that we need to address rape culture in our society. And while the process is sure to be painful, actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth believes that we have reason to be hopeful.