Sam Smith Shows A “Scary” & “Thrilling” Side Of Himself In New Music Documentary

Sam Smith, creator of grand, sweeping pop music that gets us both dancing and crying, is the star of his own music documentary. On The Record: Sam Smith—The Thrill Of It All, produced and available exclusively by Apple Music, chronicles the musician as he completes his sophomore album. We first had a hint that there may be a video component with his new music when he posted an Instagram photo credited to James Barber, who makes short films.
In the trailer, we see him singing with a group of background session singers and violin players who seem delighted by his presence in the studio. We get the sense that his new music is going to be even grander than before. Smith also takes video selfies with a pair of gorgeous red heels, which we are totally living for. Of recording his music, he says that "I feel like I went into the vortex, and now I'm going into the vortex again." He refers to The Thrill of it All as a "diary," so we're sure to learn more about the star through his music.
Smith recently came out about his gender identity, expressing that he feels "just as much woman as I am man." We haven't received notification of Smith's pronouns so we will continue to use male pronouns unless otherwise specified. In the meanwhile, we're going to pin photos of Smith and Brandon Flynn kissing in New York's Greenwich Village onto our relationship goals vision board. Sam Smith seems happier than ever, and we are excited to see how that translates into his jams.
Check out the trailer below. On The Record: Sam Smith—The Thrill Of It All will premiere on Apple Music on November 3.
