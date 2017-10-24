Now that eating at Rocko's is on every Riverdale fan's bucket list, the diner is working hard to make sure everyone gets the experience they came for, including their longtime loyal customers. Schiller told us, "Riverdale’s been fantastic. We really like that the kids are coming in and they’re enjoying it and they have a place that they can actually go for something that they love because they love this show... We try our darndest to, you know, take their pictures in the special booth, and the staff know about the special places, and I mean, we just try our best to cater to them as much as we can but still to our regular customers as well. We try to make it positive for everybody."