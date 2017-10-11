Attention all Riverdale super fans, soon we’ll finally have the chance to live like Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica — minus the murders and drug trafficking scandal, which is probably for the best. Yesterday, Netflix Canada announced via Twitter that in honor of the much-anticipated return of Riverdale, it is setting up Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe pop-ups in six cities on Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13. Let your freakout commence.
Unfortunately, there is a catch to this whole exciting scheme, and it's that the pop-ups will only be showing up in Canada. That may be a bummer the size of Thornhill Mansion for all of us American Riverdale addicts, but we'll try to channel our inner post-Jughead Betty and just be happy for our friends up north. According to a the Facebook event page for the pop-ups, Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe is coming to Mission, BC; Calgary, AB; Ottawa, ON; and Toronto, ON on October 12 and Vancouver, BC; Edmonton, AB; and two other locations in Toronto on October 13.
Advertisement
Come try a Pop's Milkshake! Pop's diner pop-ups are arriving across Canada on Oct 12-13th! Find one near you: https://t.co/BelPcrKoUU pic.twitter.com/mqjk6hGyyG— Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) October 10, 2017
TeenVogue reports that Pop's iconic milkshakes will be given out for free at the pop-ups and visitors can can actually try on Riverdale-themed costumes, so this is pretty much a dream come true for anyone obsessed with the CW show. Each pop-ups will be open from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m, and in addition to free shakes and costumes fun for all, the location in Mission, BC will also be screening Riverdale's season 2 premiere tomorrow night.
If you're near any of the city's where Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe will soon pop up, grab the Betty to your Veronica, or Jughead to your Betty – if you have that, never let it go — and head on over for one of Pop's famous shakes. And, for those of us not in Canada, we'll have to settle with simply watching reruns of Riverdale season 1 on Netflix and making one of those TV-famous milkshakes at home.
Related Video:
Advertisement