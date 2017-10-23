GlamGlow's Mask Set Is A Working Ferris Wheel — & We Thought We'd Seen It All

The thought of a ferris wheel might bring you back to your local county fair, with its fried dough covered in mounds of powdered sugar, terrible funhouse mirrors, and petting zoos — none of which are even remotely sexy things. But then again, maybe it makes you think of that scene in The Notebook, when Noah hung one-armed from the rung of the ride until Allie agreed to go on a date with him... Now things are heating up.
If you're into romanticizing carnivals, you're going to flip for GlamGlow's "Let it Glow" holiday collection, and the aptly-named Big Wheel of Sexy in it.
The over-the-top, working (well, that's relative) ferris wheel holds one of the brand's cult products in each cart. From classic masks to the most innovative new launches, all the favorites are included in this spinning pop-up set.
Here's what you're getting: the Youth Mud Tinglexfoliate Treatment, Super Mud Clearing Treatment, Thirsty Mud Hydrating Treatment, Gravity Mud Firming Treatment, Glow Starter Mega Illuminating Moisturizer, Volcasmic Matte Glow Moisturizer, Dream Duo Overnight Transforming Treatment, and Plumprageous Matte Lip Treatment and Mud Brush. Say that five times fast.
It's a lot of product that would cost you $479 any other time of the year, but you snag it now for $349. Admittedly, that's still steep, but can you really put a price on sexy skin and nostalgic memories from your childhood? We think not.
