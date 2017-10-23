Matt Damon Is Still Putting His Foot In His Mouth About Harvey Weinstein

As for the term "womanizer," we can't help but feel like it is another way for Damon to turn a blind eye. Insisting that all encounters are consensual because Weinstein is some kind of playboy is exactly the attitude that allowed him (and others like him) to prey on women for so long. The archetype of the male cheating cassanova belies the power structure that allows that behavior to flourish unabated. It's just another to validate Weinstein's actions.