Matt Damon Is Still Putting His Foot In His Mouth About Harvey Weinstein

“When people say everybody knew, yeah, I knew he was an asshole. He was proud of that. That’s how he carried himself. I knew he was a womanizer. I wouldn’t want to be married to the guy... but this level of criminal sexual predation is not something that I ever thought was going on. Absolutely not. I knew the story about Gwyneth [Paltrow] from Ben, because he was with her after Brad. I knew that story, but I was working with Gwyneth, with Harvey, on [The Talented Mr. Ripley]. I never talked to Gwyneth about it. Ben told me, but I knew that they had come to whatever agreement or understanding they had come to. [Gwyneth] had handled it."