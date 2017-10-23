Matt Damon Is Still Putting his Foot In His Mouth About Harvey Weinstein

Matt Damon appeared on Good Morning America today to discuss the sexual harassment, assault, and rape allegations related to Harvey Weinstein, and Hollywood at large. Actress Lupita N'yongo is the latest star to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Director James Toback has also been accused of sexual harassment by 38 woman; journalist Glenn Whipp, who broke at that story at the Los Angeles Times, says that number has now doubled.
On GMA, Damon was accompanied by George Clooney. Clooney has previously spoken out about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, stating that his actions are "indefensible."
Damon, for his part, said some questionable things about Weinstein, whom he's known for years. Uproxx has a transcript of Damon's statements, and well, let's let his words speak for themselves:
“When people say everybody knew, yeah, I knew he was an asshole. He was proud of that. That’s how he carried himself. I knew he was a womaniser. I wouldn’t want to be married to the guy... but this level of criminal sexual predation is not something that I ever thought was going on. Absolutely not. I knew the story about Gwyneth [Paltrow] from Ben, because he was with her after Brad. I knew that story, but I was working with Gwyneth, with Harvey, on [The Talented Mr. Ripley]. I never talked to Gwyneth about it. Ben told me, but I knew that they had come to whatever agreement or understanding they had come to. [Gwyneth] had handled it."
You can watch the segment below.
"This level of criminal sexual predation was not something I ever thought was going on." - Matt Damon on Harvey Weinstein pic.twitter.com/VLBR9c7nG3— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017
