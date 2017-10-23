"Early on when I was a little twink there were people who made suggestions about how they could help me," said My So-Called Life's Wilson Cruz. "I did not take them up on it, but it was uncomfortable. I was in my 20s, and I thought: ‘Is this what one does?’ And also: ‘Am I going to ruin my career by not doing it?’ In the end, I politely said no and kept on my way."