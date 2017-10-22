Olympian Shawn Johnson Reveals She Had A Miscarriage In Heartbreaking Video

In a heartbreaking video posted online, Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson shared a story about her recent miscarriage.
In the 20-minute video posted to her personal YouTube channel, she sat alongside her husband NFL player Andrew East and opened up.
“Today’s video is a little bit sensitive...it’s not the happiest video,” she says, with light hesitation. “But we feel like a lot of people go through this, so we wanted to share it.” East then chims in: “Know you’re not the only one going through whatever you’re going through,”
Seconds later, footage of two pregnancy test — one E.P.T. the other First Response — are shown side by side, as Johnson awaits results that will soon appear positive. Fans are then taken on a swift journey that sadly ends with a trip to the hospital 48 hours later.
“My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next,” she said in a statement.
The video uploaded on Saturday has already received more than 800,000 views, and several thousand comments, many of which are supportive. Some viewers have also shared their experiences dealing with miscarriage.
The couple also had a chat with fans via Facebook Live. Despite the heartbreaking experience, Johnson said in the video that two are working hard to remain positive, “All we can do is be positive otherwise we just sink into a hole."
Several celebrities have opened up about miscarriages this year, including Gabrielle Union, Kim Kardashian, and Mara Lane, wife of actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers. According to the American Pregnancy Association between 10 and 25% of all pregnancies result in a miscarriage — so if this video strikes a familiar chord, you are not alone.
