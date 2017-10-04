In her new book, We're Going To Need More Wine, Gabrielle Union opened up about her journey through infertility, revealing that she had "8 or 9 miscarriages" while trying to get pregnant.
In excerpts obtained by People, Union wrote that she went through several failed IVF cycles while trying to conceive a baby with husband Dwyane Wade.
"I have had eight or nine miscarriages," she writes in the book, according to People's excerpts. "For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle."
After going through three years of failed IVF cycles, Union told People, she came to understand why "do you want kids?" can be such a loaded question.
"For so many women, and not just women in the spotlight, people feel very entitled to know, ‘Do you want kids?'" she said. "A lot of people, especially people that have fertility issues, just say 'no' because that’s a lot easier than being honest about whatever is actually going on. People mean so well, but they have no idea the harm or frustration it can cause."
Despite her struggles, she wrote that she and Wade "remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of."
