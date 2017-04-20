Gymnast Shawn Johnson has a message for anyone getting married: It's not always easy. And it's especially not easy when your husband is Andrew East. Johnson, who married the NFL player in 2016, says the first year of their marriage was stressful, and that they barely got to see each other thanks to the athlete's crazy schedule.
"It’s been the craziest year of our lives,” the 25-year-old told People. “One day doesn’t look like the next for us!"
The morning after the couple's wedding, they immediately hopped on a plane to Oakland so East could train for the Raiders. A few months later, Johnson flew to Rio to commentate the Olympics.
"We lived out of a Hampton Inn for four months and we cooked from our hotel room," she revealed to People. Each time they thought they were settling down, life threw another curveball.
"It was a long few months, we went through hard things,” Johnson continued. "He got cut from the NFL and tried out for another team, we were both going through stressful times in life."
Finally, however, things seem to be calming down. Now, the couple lives together in Nashville, and are "happier and more in love than ever."
"I love him more every single day," Johnson told People. "The first year is the hardest and best year of your life!"
She commemorated their anniversary on Instagram, writing:
"Exactly one year ago today I was made the happiest girl in the world by being officially pronounced Mrs. East. @andrewdeast you are my best friend and the love of my life. Happy One Year Anniversary my love!"
"The love of my life," she added in honor of the milestone.
While things definitely got difficult, it laid a strong foundation for the couples future. They've been through that, so they can go through anything. Here's to many more (hopefully less stressful) years!
