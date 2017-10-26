Is This What Fat Shopping Heaven Looks Like?

When was your first experience at the Big Fat Flea and what do you remember about that experience?

"It was as if I had been in the desert for a lifetime searching for water and I finally found an oasis that was so welcoming. It was so refreshing to be in the presence of people who looked like you, who welcomed you, cheered you on, and supported you in any possible way. Maybe this is what heaven is supposed to be like? What stood out to me was the freedom. That is to say, when we were in the communal changing room, there was a sense of sisterhood and support that I had never had before in my life. Women of all shapes, sizes, ages, in walkers, with friends, everyone just sharing the opportunity to play dress up. That's pretty cool, isn't it? It's all one big sandbox, and we all still want to play.