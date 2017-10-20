Taylor Swift’s New Song Finally Mentions What We’ve All Been Waiting For

Taylor Swift's new song "Gorgeous" finally addresses something we've all been waiting for. No, it's not her feud with Kim Kardashian or what really went down between her and Katy Perry, but instead something much more important: her cats.
It's no secret how much Swift loves her Scottish fold kitties, Meredith Grey and Olivia Benson, but they've yet to make any kind of appearance in her music. And since her Instagram has been wiped, there's barely any record of their adorable relationship — until now. For the first time, the singer has mentioned her furry friends in one of her songs, singing "There's nothing I hate more than what I can't have / Guess I'll just stumble on home to my cats." I think I speak for all cat-lovers when I say: me.
The internet is equally as hyped about these particular lyrics, with all of Twitter going nuts over the reference, and wondering how it took this long for Swift to mention her pets.
It really took Taylor Swift 6 albums to finally shoutout the cats in a song talk about anticipation— Samar Ramy ? (@SamarRamy_7) October 20, 2017
“Guess I’ll stumble on home to my cats alone, unless you want to come along” -the most relatable Taylor Swift lyric so far— amanda (@itsamandaross) October 20, 2017
I cannot handle that Taylor Swift wrote a lyric about her stumbling home drunk to her cats but wishing a dude would come fuck her.— Rachael Levi (@Rachael_Levi) October 20, 2017
THE CATS. STUMBLE HOME TO THE CATS. THE LYRICS WEVE WAITED FOR ??? @taylornation13 @taylorswift13 #ThisIsABop— Taylor Brown (@polaroid_of_us) October 20, 2017
Taylor Swift has a new song called #Gorgeous and in it she references going home alone to her cats. Was she reading my diary? Seriously.— Sarah Carmichael (@SarahCarms) October 20, 2017
Me, listening to Taylor Swift’s new song:— DJ DeSmyter (@LifeinFiction) October 20, 2017
1. Hmm. These lyrics are kind of meh.
2. OMG SHE JUST MENTIONED HER CATS THIS IS BRILLIANT
As someone who comes home to a pet cat every night, and who has spent many a weekend drunkenly giving her food before going to bed, I couldn't agree more.
