Photographer Collier Schorr Speaks Out Against Sexual Abuse

"I can't control what happens on other shoots but agents and magazines and designers can. We have an amazing creative industry and it [is] insane that women and children are being mauled humiliated and raped. Casting agents please don't send young inexperienced girls to meet the male photographers you know are dangerous. And BOYS are being preyed upon as well, and it may be harder for them to speak out. And to the men everyone is talking about- FUCK YOU. Thanks @cameronrussell for making this not go away."