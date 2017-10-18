If you thought that Alex Russo was hanging out in TV heaven with Hannah Montana, well, think again, says Wizards of Waverly Place creator Todd J. Greenwald in an interview with International Business Times.
According to the TV writer, he's all in for a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion movie, but has some ideas about how the Selena Gomez-starring Disney Channel show could make it to the big screen.
Gomez has been very busy since leaving the Disney Channel, and has taken on a slew of more mature work. That includes her steamy new music ("Bad Liar" is a serious jam) and Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, which she produces and is currently filming its second season. It's hard to imagine Gomez going back to do the Wizards of Waverly place we saw on Disney Channel, which, while adorable, was all laugh tracks and heartfelt moments.
However, Greenwald's vision of a Wizards of Waverly Place movie might be something that fits right in with what Gomez — and the rest of the now-older cast — are interested in pursuing.
In his interview with International Business Times, Greenwald said he would love to do a movie that skews a little darker.
"Definitely mature," Greenwald told the outlet of what he would want in a movie. "Definitely just not the same Wizards we’re used to. It’s the same characters, but it’s much more high-budget, mature and that would be cool. Definitely PG-13."
Of the plot, Greenwald added:
"I mean, obviously, it would have to be some big, end-of-the-universe thing that Alex and Justin [David Henrie] would be saving, or not," the series creator told IB Times. "Playing with the time-space continuum is always fun, but treacherous. [I would just want] to see [the characters] older."
Same, Greenwald. Same.
