Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 12 Recap: Endings And Beginnings

At the end of the festival, Charley crowns the winner of the Brown Sugar Queen contest: Keke Raymond, Micah's girlfriend. ( Take tha t, Sam Landry and co!) And then: Robert shows up. He apologizes to Nova and asks if they can fix this. She tells him if they're going to do this, they need to be in it together, as partners. She's not trying to be Robert's chess piece. Robert agrees and says that if they play this right, they could be the face of a movement — together. He asks if she wants to stay in the ninth ward forever, because he can understand why she'd feel guilty leaving, but her work could take her much farther than that. "You've been trying to get me step outside myself ever since the day you met me," she says. "I shouldn't have to disappear into you to make this work. And if you thought I ever wanted to leave my home, you never knew me."