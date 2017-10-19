Queen Sugar Season 2 Episode 12 Recap: Endings And Beginnings

Darla comes into the house during all the festivities to cry. She tells Violet she's finally heard back from her parents — for the first time in six years — and they said they'd come to her wedding. Darla is nervous, of course, but Violet comforts her. She also reveals that she met her first husband at the Sugarcane Festival, just like this one. She thought he was everything — until one day, he hit her. And kept hitting her. And she remembers that even after her brother Ernest ran him out of town, folks looked at her a certain kind of way. And she wanted to hide, until she realized that if she doesn't shake it off herself, that's all people would see. And so, she hints, that if Darla decides to stop hiding and be seen and have a celebration of her wedding with family and friends, Violet's offer to host it at her home still stands.