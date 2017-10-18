If getting through an entire season of Orange Is the New Black or House of Cards feels like running a marathon (okay, half-marathon), that's because it sort of is. According to Netflix, thanks to full seasons of shows being available at once, a new phenomenon known as binge-racing has developed, which can sometimes pit friends against each other in a race to finish a series first.
"There's a unique satisfaction that comes from being the first to finish a story — whether it's the final page of a book or the last, climactic moments of your favorite TV show," Brian Wright, vice president of original series, said in a statement. "Netflix allows you to watch in a way you never could before, and there's nothing better than seeing a show engage our members and ignite a passion for viewing."
Netflix defines a binge racer as a viewer who aims to finish an entire season in the first 24 hours that it's available. While that may seem like an Everest-caliber feat, more people than ever have successfully managed to cross the finish line. In 2017 alone, more than 5 million Netflix subscribers have earned the distinction of finishing a show's entire season in just one day.
Not to brag, but I'm extremely good at binge watching tv. Like, some people get bored and throw in the towel — I say I'm committed.— Anastasia Warren (@anastasiafwa) July 3, 2017
The streaming company states that only five people in the United States watched every new season of House of Cards during their respective release dates, while one viewer in France has binge-raced through 30 different shows already this year.
As for specific shows, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life was the most binge-raced show, though Fuller House and Marvel's The Defenders also earned high marks. Surprisingly, America's not the most binge-race-happy country. The good ol' U.S. of A earned second place and top honors go to Canada, with Denmark, Norway, and Finland rounding out the top five. The number-one binge-raced show in Canada? Our neighbors to the north can't get enough of Trailer Park Boys.
If you or someone you love is barreling through Netflix shows, know that there are plenty of people out there doing the exact same thing. It may not be everyone's idea of a weekend race, but rest assured, there are plenty of viewers pounding the digital pavement every time a new show hits the airwaves.
