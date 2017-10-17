Selena Gomez Gives Her Little Sister Daily Affirmations & It's The Absolute Sweetest

Throughout her career, Selena Gomez has been an inspiration to so many girls all over the world who admire her strength, humor, talent, and down-to-earth vibes; but to one lucky little one, Gomez is more than just inspiring, she's her No. 1 role model.
Since becoming a big sister to Gracie Elliot Teefey in 2013, Gomez has been committed to setting a positive example and reminding her sibling of her self-worth. Gomez shared a rare look into her relationship with the darling four-year-old in an Instagram post on Monday in which she and Teefey talked about courage.
In the video, Teefey said that she's "not scared." Without skipping a beat, Gomez responded: "I know, 'cause you're fearless. You're not scared of anything, right?"
As if that exchange wasn't sweet enough, Gomez also shared a heartwarming message in the caption.
"I will forever let my sister know she is strong, bold and beautiful," Gomez wrote. "She will be raised to know her voice matters. She is going to understand the importance behind being a leader and inspire others by her truth."
Those words of affirmation and encouragement will stick with Teefey as she grows up, helping her to recognize her potential and find her confidence even when she's not feeling particularly "fearless." When that time comes — because, let's be honest, we all have our own insecurities and fears — Teefey will be able to look back not only on Gomez' words but on her actions as well.
Over the past year, Gomez has faced hardships head-on. She's been vocal about her ongoing battle with Lupus, and during the summer revealed that she received a kidney transplant from best friend Francia Raísa to improve her health. In addition to doing what's best for her physical self, Gomez has been dedicated to mental wellness and opened up about her experience with therapy.
You don't have to be a toddler to admire Gomez' grace and perseverance.
