Blake Lively Breaks Down Why Sex Scenes Aren't Taboo For Her & Ryan Reynolds

Newly-lobbed Blake Lively and denim underwear enthusiast Ryan Reynolds are the kind of celebrity couple that are so pure and sweet, you want make a batch of wholesome memes out of their love. We're unabashedly pinning all of our dreams on their relationship. They give us hope that love in Hollywood can last forever.
They're even on the same page when it comes to getting sexy on film. On Good Morning America, Lively explains that having an actor husband makes it easier when the script calls for freaky scenes. "In general, it's nice to have someone who understands what you're doing. Especially because our job is so weird – you have to be married to other people, it's all so strange. It's never normal, even when you're both doing it."
Lively apparently got that conversation out of the way before her latest thriller, All I See Is You. The star appeared nude in the movie for the first time, after insisting that nudity can be "distracting." She definitely ran that by hubby Reynolds before filming that scene. "It's helpful to know when you're acting that you're in a relationship with someone else, that [sex is] not what's actually happening," Lively explains. "Because I have friends who aren't married to someone who's in the business, so they're like: "Oh, so you're not actually making love in that scene?!" And I'm like: "No, no, no, no, definitely no.'" It's Hollywood, not xHamster! Sex on screen is totally simulated, and the work to get across a convincing scene can be super awkward. And if it seems like the sex is real, as Lively's friend seem to think, that means the actors are doing something right.
