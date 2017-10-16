Two Lannisters Are Teaming Up For A New TV Series

Fans of the Disney animated movie may think they know the story of the titular Quasimodo, but Hugo's 1831 Gothic novel is a lot darker than talking gargoyles. (Though, umm, let's not forget that the Disney flick also showed a priest burning down villagers' homes while they were still inside.) In the original work, the evil Frollo has Esmeralda killed, and a heartbroken Quasi goes to the graveyard, lays next to her body, and dies of starvation.