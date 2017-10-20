I Ate The Wackiest Deep-Fried Food At The Texas State Fair

The Texas State Fair is home to some of the most outside-the-box fried inventions you can imagine. If it can be deep-fried, one of the fair vendors has probably done it. This goes way beyond the everyday deep-fried Oreos or Coke (both so 2007). Food vendors have fried (and won awards for!) jello, bacon cinnamon buns, entire Thanksgiving dinners, bubblegum, beer, butter, cookie dough, lattes, and jambalaya.
I decided to attend this year and eat the strangest things I could find. It was a test for both my taste buds and my stomach, to see how much over-the-top, greasy food they could take. Ahead, a look at the most creative and outrageous dishes I found at the Texas State Fair.