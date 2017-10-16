Donald Trump Thinks He'll Appoint Four Supreme Court Justices By The End Of His First Term

According to a new report from Axios, sources say President Donald Trump predicts he'll be able to appoint four Supreme Court justices by the end of his first term.
Trump has, of course, already replaced Antonin Scalia with Neil Gorsuch after GOP leaders including Mitch McConnell blocked a vote on Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland. There are also rumors that Anthony Kennedy, a conservative who has previously leaned moderate on cases that involve individual freedoms, will retire during Trump's term.
According to Axios' source, Trump also believes he'll be able to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor by the end of his term.
"Ginsburg...What does she weigh? 60 pounds?" Trump reportedly stated. He apparently missed the memo that Ginsburg works with a personal trainer twice a week and could probably very easily lift 60 pounds without breaking a sweat. Her rigorous sessions include leg curls and presses, chest flies, and lat pull-downs. In fact, "young and reasonably fit" Politico reporter Ben Schreckinger attempted Ginsburg's workout regimen and wrote an article titled "I Did Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Workout. It Nearly Broke Me" after he barely lived to tell the tale.
When asked why be thinks he'll also be able to replace Sotomayor, Trump reportedly said: "Her health. No good. Diabetes." Sotomayor, 63, was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes as a child. In addition to successfully managing her symptoms, Sotomayor has participated in events with children suffering from diabetes and offered advice and words of encouragement.
