Mayim Bialik Pens Op-Ed On Sexual Harassment That Has Women Fuming

.@missmayim I have to say I was dressed non provocatively at 12 walking home from school when men masturbated at me. It's not the clothes.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 14, 2017
Lots wrong with Mayim Bialik's op-ed but one quick thing: Being an awkward girl with a big nose never protected me from harassment. https://t.co/C0oA7zxAab— Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) October 14, 2017
I keep wanting to tell Mayim Bialik that I’m ugly and have a big nose and am All Personality & I’ve been sexually assaulted multiple times— jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) October 15, 2017
Also sad that Bialik doesn't see cruelty about her looks and way "ideal" women treated are two sides of same coin. https://t.co/KR074UPKS6— Irin Carmon (@irin) October 14, 2017
You're not a feminist if you blame assault on how women look. Rape predates the Wonderbra @missmayim https://t.co/LuRIkfzoZE— Martha Fright (@marthaknight_) October 14, 2017
So in Mayim’s world, “frumpy” women don’t get raped. That is one of the most offensive articles I have ever read.— ? (@amakainc) October 14, 2017
"I have decided that my sexual self is best reserved for private situations with those I am most intimate with. I dress modestly." This is disgusting. @missmayim is placing blame on victims and forgetting that rape and assault are about power, not about desire. https://t.co/gVFoct2QyQ— wikipedia brown (@eveewing) October 14, 2017
.@missmayim 's op ed in NYT on Harvey Weinstein is gross victim-blaming misogyny disguised as feminism.— Ijeoma Oluo (@IjeomaOluo) October 14, 2017