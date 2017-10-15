British actress Lysette Anthony told police she was raped by Harvey Weinstein at her London home in the late '80s.
Anthony, who plays Marnie Nightingale in Hollyoaks, recalled the "pathetic, revolting" attack in an interview with the Sunday Times.
Anthony, who met Weinstein in 1982 when she was cast in the sci-fi film Krull, told the newspaper that the attack occurred during a lengthy period of "stalking" by the now-disgraced Hollywood producer.
"There hadn't been a knife. He wasn't a stranger. I was disgusted and embarrassed, but I was at home," she told the Sunday Times. "I thought I should just forget the whole disgusting incident. I blamed myself. I’d been an idiot to think he and I were just friends."
Anthony reported the alleged rape to the Metropolitan Police on Wednesday. Sharing a link to her Sunday Times article this morning, she wrote, "In order to cope I tried to forget..am most grateful for this touch of class after all the years of terror and brutish bullying."
Anthony's allegation adds to a stack of sexual harassment and rape allegations against Weinstein going back decades.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, announced yesterday that Weinstein has now had his membership revoked.
"We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues," the Academy said, "but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behaviour and workplace harassment in our industry is over."
Weinstein was ousted a week ago from The Weinstein Company, the movie and TV production company he co-founded and which now is struggling to survive this scandal.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
