What Does Allyship Look Like For Famous Men After Weinstein?

I’m going to be honest, some of the statements that I have seen from men in Hollywood have left me unmoved and unconvinced about their commitment to the issue at hand. The outing of Weinstein as a predator has created a separate image crisis for the people who have publicly championed him and his work. Now they are trying to distance themselves from his actions, and they should. But I’m not sure I’m ready to call this allyship. Many of the statements feel intentionally set up to talk about how women should not have to endure such treatment, and that the ones who spoke up are brave. And while this show of support is a great, not nearly enough of them talk about ways to move forward and stop this from happening to other women.