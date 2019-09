What Does Allyship Look Like For Famous Men After Weinstein?

Unfortunately, we cannot yet say that the dust has settled on the Harvey Weinstein scandal that has rocked the media and entertainment industry,. Earlier this month, reports from the New York Times and the New Yorker revealed that the producer had allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted numerous women for decades, using his power, privilege, and money to cover it all up. Most of his accusers are actresses whom Weinstein is said to have taken advantage of at the beginning of their careers. Since the stories broke, other women have come forward to share their experiences with sexual assault, harassment, and coercion in Hollywood. Other celebrities who have worked with him over the years have been, both women and men alike. The latter group has found themselves in the middle of a broader conversation about the role they play in preventing sexual assault and showing up as allies.