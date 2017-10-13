Angie Everhart Says She 'Told Everyone' About Harvey Weinstein Assaulting Her

In a recent live video interview with TMZ, actress and model Angie Everhart explained that she didn't stay silent after being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein, and still, no one seemed to listen or care.
Everhart told TMZ in the video that once, while she was napping on a friend's boat at the Canne Film Festival, Weinstein walked into the room, stood by the door so she couldn't leave, and masturbated in front of her. Before leaving the room, Weinstein said to Everhart, "You're a really nice girl, don't tell anybody about this." Despite his request, the model refused to keep her mouth shut.
According to Angie Everhart, she told people immediately after it happened. She explained, "I told people on the boat, I told people at the dinner I was at, and everybody was like, 'Oh, that's just Harvey.'" When the TMZ reporters asked, "So they literally passed it off as 'We know he does that?'" Angie responded with a straight-forward "Yeah."
The model goes on to reveal that this happened more than ten years ago. She said matter-of-factly, "People have known this about Harvey for more than a decade... There isn't a single person who is anybody in this business that doesn't know that Harvey Weinstein has been like that. If they know Harvey, they know he's been like that."
Even after being open about her experience of being sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein all those years ago, Everhart admitted that she was still "terrified" to talk to TMZ about it today. She went on to explain, "It's a very scary thing in Hollywood to come out and talk like this about somebody who is so powerful as Harvey Weinstein. He got stories crushed, and he can crush you. Even when I said it that night, nobody cared."
Despite the fact that she had to deal with not being heard for over a decade, Angie Everhart seems to be hopeful now. She said, "When I talked about it before, nobody listened. And, now, people are listening. And, not just for me, I'm glad that people are listening so that it doesn't happen anymore because it's not okay." Everhart ended her interview by saying, "I hope it stops. If anybody else in Hollywood is doing it, shame on you."
