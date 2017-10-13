We Need To Talk About Jane Fonda’s Unretouched Photos & Political Stances

American icon Jane Fonda has never been shy about speaking her truth. From protesting the Vietnam War to embracing her sexuality, regardless of age, she's been an inspiration for millions of fans. But what's even better is that she's always done things on her own terms (just ask Megyn Kelly, who tried to get Fonda to speak about her plastic surgery procedures at an awkward time).
At 79, Fonda's fiery spirit hasn't changed, and this month, she showcased her inner and outer beauty as the cover star of Town & Country magazine.
According to People, Fonda's cover photo was unretouched; and it's absolutely stunning.
Introducing our November cover, starring @Janefonda. Read her candid interview on Hollywood, family & what's to come https://t.co/Trl467JmdN pic.twitter.com/K4AIiZu3NH— TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) October 12, 2017
But as gorgeous as the cover is, it was inside the magazine that Fonda truly shined. Though she's recently been making waves in the TV and film industries with projects like Grace & Frankie and Our Souls at Night, the actress said she wasn't feeling particularly inspired to discuss her acting career because she was too preoccupied with current events.
"Who gives a rat’s ass?" she said of her career. "Oh, I’m sorry. It's just that, with everything going on in the world, our country, it's really hard to talk about myself or entertainment right now."
Our November Cover Star @Janefonda Sounds Off on Trump, the Men She's Outgrown, and Sex Scenes at 79: https://t.co/VYfXa965sN pic.twitter.com/NRDLs7x0iM— TOWN&COUNTRY (@TandCmag) October 12, 2017
This isn't a particularly shocking response from Fonda, who earlier this year at the Emmys used her platform to talk about the current political climate alongside 9 to 5 costars Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton. An outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, Fonda told Town & Country that in her nearly 80 years of life, she's "never experienced this kind of nightmare before."
"I became an activist in 1970," she said. "And if I can give any advice it's this: We mustn't normalize this presidency."
She's right, too. Just this week, the president tweeted: "Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!" What he's saying is a direct threat to the First Amendment.
He also stated that the U.S. wouldn't continue to assist Puerto Rico with life-saving relief efforts "forever" and announced he'd be speaking at The Family Research Council's annual conference, making him the first sitting president ever to do so. The group, as Independent UK reports, is classified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as extremist group whose "intention is to denigrate LGBT people."
None of this is normal, and it's so refreshing to hear stars like Fonda use their platforms to remind the world that we can all be better.
