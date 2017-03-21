Jane Fonda Wears A Sex Toy Around Her Neck & We Are So Here For It

While actors are often expected to do research for their roles, Jane Fonda said that her Grace and Frankie character's newest venture required very little research on her part.
In an interview on The Ellen Degeneres Show, Fonda explained that her character, Grace, is starting a new business selling sex toys. While Fonda told Degeneres that she did a little research into vibrators to prepare for the latest season of the show, she's personally already pretty familiar with sex toys.
“We tried all different kinds of vibrators,” she said. “Use it or lose it, right?”
Fonda even brought one of the vibrators to the show, though daytime censors meant that we were robbed of the full effect of Jane Fonda showing off a sex toy on TV.
Advertisement
"I cannot show that," Degeneres joked as Fonda quickly flashed the vibrator out of its box.
Though Fonda said that her character had never used a vibrator before, her personal experiences are very different.
"I have one that hangs around my neck and it looks like a beautiful piece of silver jewelry," she said, joking that she sometimes wears it to dinner, depending on the restaurant and the company.
A sleek silver vibrator that hangs around your neck? Fonda may just be talking about the Vesper, one of our own favorites.
Watch a clip of the interview below.
Advertisement