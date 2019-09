Is Betty's Mom A Witch? The Internet Thinks So

While the theory may be a stretch, it does incorporate parts of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the comic that the new reboot is taking inspiration from. In that particular version of Sabrina, witches actually get a choice when it comes to their powers. If they want to, they can live as mortals. If they choose to live with witchy powers, they have to undergo a sort of baptism in a satanic ritual. BuzzFeed suggests that Alice Cooper, Betty's mom , went through the ritual, but decided to raise her daughters as mortals. There's mention of a supernatural event in the script that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased last week and it looks like the fan theories are taking off from there.