IKEA Now Sells Pet Furniture But Don't Expect Fido To Put It Together

It's the great debate amongst pet owners: Do you let your dog on the couch? Personally, my dog is too tiny to make it on the couch on her own accord, but it would be nice to give my pup an option for comfort that does not involve hanging out on her dog bed. Enter IKEA with a solution.
According to USA Today, IKEA now sells pet furniture, meaning the Swedish home store has options for both you and Fido. Woof, indeed.
The Lurvig line will serve exclusively four-legged friends, though as with everything available in IKEA, human hands will be the ones putting the furniture together. The line includes beds, bowls, and other fun pet accessories, but the real treat is the furniture.
For $49.99, your cat can sleep happy in their own personal cat house, which can be popped onto legs if your kitty likes feeling tall. For the same price, you can score them a bed that looks just like the typical IKEA futon you possibly used all throughout college. Dog having a sleepover with a friend's pup? Yep, this pet bed pulls out for maximum cozy space.
In addition to mimicking human furniture, the Lurvig line also adds an aesthetically pleasing take on the typical pet stuff. Instead of crossing your fingers and hoping your dog's ratty old bed won't be an eyesore for your guests, you can literally create a living room scheme around this adorable pet mat cover, which is only $4.99 and surprisingly chic.
Certain items will also fit in nicely with IKEA furniture one might already have. Many items are built to fit into shelving units, like this $10.98 cat house, which slides into IKEA's Kallax shelves.
Thanks to the power of IKEA, your pets are about to live good. And really, isn't that the most important thing here?
