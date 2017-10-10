LET IT GO, LET IT GO! We can’t hold back anymore! ❄️❄️❄️ We are FROZEN with excitement and thrilled to announce that Mally Beauty has teamed up with Disney to bring you a LIMITED EDITION collection, coming soon!! We will be posting more about this special collection on our @mallybeauty Instagram so stay tuned for further details! Xox

A post shared by mallybeauty (@mallybeauty) on Oct 10, 2017 at 11:04am PDT