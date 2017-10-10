The Deckers Shared News Of Their Pregnancy In The Cutest Way

Baby number three is on the way for the Decker family! Eric and Jessie James Decker, stars of the E! self-titled reality show Eric & Jessie, shared the most adorable update about the little baking bun.
Jessie took to her Instagram to show us a video of the happy parents telling their two young kids that they have another brother or sister on the way. Their daughter, Vivianne, 3, sits on a bench awaiting the good news, while son Eric. Jr., 2, is totally toddler-level aloof.
"Do you know how you were praying to Jesus? What were you praying for?" Jessie asks Vivianne. "For a baby," she shyly replies.
"Well, guess what," Jessie begins, "there's a baby in Mommy's tummy." She points to her stomach. It initially takes Vivianne a moment to figure out exactly how to react, but as soon as she understands what's happening, she begins clapping and collapses into kiddo happiness. "Jesus helped put a baby in Mommy's tummy," Jessie says, as Dad Eric Decker tells Viv that she's going to have a new brother or sister. "You're going to be the greatest big sister," Eric says, and he kisses her head. The parents seem completely delighted by Vivianne's reaction, which, we'll admit, is extremely adorable.
Eric, Jr., for his part, is hilariously disinterested in the only way a small child can be. He's busy playing with a mason jar and a straw throughout the entire conversation. We think he'll be on board once the baby arrives. With a big sis like Vivianne watching out for her two younger siblings, they're in great hands. Check out the cute video below.
