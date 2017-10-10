How 7 People Are Celebrating World Mental Health Day

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an estimated 43.8 million adults in America experience a mental illness in a given year — and that's just in the U.S. While we've made significant progress in unraveling the stigma against mental illness as more public figures begin to speak out about it, we still have work to do.
As such, the World Health Organization has designated that October 10 of each year is World Mental Health Day in order to raise awareness for mental well-being across the globe.
Of course, it's not just about destigmatizing mental health issues — it's also about taking steps to make sure that those who suffer have access to the care they need. But to get there, the WHO has formulated a mental health action plan, which calls for a change to the prevailing shame that keeps people from seeking help.
The WHO has promoted the hashtag #WorldMentalHealthDay across social media platforms, encouraging more open discussion around taking care of your emotional health.
Read ahead to see how eight people are honoring World Mental Health Day.
If you are experiencing depression and need support, please call the National Depressive/Manic-Depressive Association Hotline at 1-800-826-3632 or the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.
If you are experiencing anxiety and are in need of crisis support, please call the Crisis Call Center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-775-784-8090.