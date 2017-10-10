How 7 People Are Celebrating World Mental Health Day

Nearly a fifth of adults in the UK will experience depression and anxiety in their lifetime. While we've made significant progress in unravelling the stigma against mental illness as more public figures begin to speak out about it, we still have work to do.
As such, the World Health Organisation has designated that 10th October of each year is World Mental Health Day in order to raise awareness for mental well-being across the globe.
Of course, it's not just about destigmatising mental health issues — it's also about taking steps to make sure that those who suffer have access to the care they need. But to get there, the WHO has formulated a mental health action plan, which calls for a change to the prevailing shame that keeps people from seeking help.
The WHO has promoted the hashtag #WorldMentalHealthDay across social media platforms, encouraging more open discussion around taking care of your emotional health.
Read ahead to see how eight people are honoring World Mental Health Day.
