Jennifer Lopez Is Selling Her $27 Million Dollar Penthouse, In Case You're Looking To Buy

Located in the Whitman Building, Lopez's condo is just one of four units. Built in 1924, the prewar building offers up views of Madison Square Park from every single unit and comes with a doorman, too. Of course, Lopez outfitted her unit — what Trulia calls the crown jewel of the entire complex — with the best of the best. The four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are spread across two stories and 6,250 square feet of interior space. On top of that, the unit has 3,000 square feet of private outdoor living space, too, which the site notes is about as rare as it gets in NYC.