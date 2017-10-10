Jennifer Lopez Is Selling Her $27 Million Dollar Penthouse, In Case You're Looking To Buy

NYC's Flatiron District is losing one of its most illustrious residents. According to Trulia, Jennifer Lopez is listing her condominium penthouse for a cool $27 million. Don't fret, however, even wihtout this property, the superstar has plenty of homes to hang her hats in.
Located in the Whitman Building, Lopez's condo is just one of four units. Built in 1924, the prewar building offers up views of Madison Square Park from every single unit and comes with a doorman, too. Of course, Lopez outfitted her unit — what Trulia calls the crown jewel of the entire complex — with the best of the best. The four bedrooms and 11 bathrooms are spread across two stories and 6,250 square feet of interior space. On top of that, the unit has 3,000 square feet of private outdoor living space, too, which the site notes is about as rare as it gets in NYC.
Inside, Lopez spared no expense in kitting out her home in the latest and greatest. It's a smart home outfitted with Miele and Sub-Zero appliances as well as high ceilings, huge windows, "wide-plank rift oak floors," and "Italian marble slab bathrooms." Luxuriating in style? Of course Jennifer Lopez would give herself the space to do that.
The floor plan is huge and open, with rooms flowing into each other and surprises in each one. The kitchen houses a huge glass-front wine refrigerator. The freestanding tub looks out onto a private patio and the bedroom has killer views of the city, too. Lopez bought the penthouse back in 2014 at $22 million, so it looks like she's putting quite the premium on her personal touches. And unlike other NYC buildings, this one won't be swarmed by the paparazzi chasing famous neighbors. As for Lopez, she'll probably be chilling at her Hamptons home or her Bel-Air estate. With those listings on her real estate résumé, who needs a NYC penthouse?
