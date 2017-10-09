"Sexual assault and suicide… they're very controversial topics," the actress told Flare. "What I love about the show is that they're so real with it, and they're not playing any games. They're telling some real stories, and these things happen to people. I think if it's important to show, show it. I heard that [some] people were banning the show. I can kind of see that a little bit because it is a little bit graphic, but at the same time, it shows what really happens. If you're just avoiding the problem, then you're avoiding the problem."