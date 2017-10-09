The season 1 finale of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why left a lot of questions unanswered. Will Bryce (Justin Prentice) be brought to justice? Is Alex (Miles Heizer) going to survive? Luckily, one of the series' new cast members has promised that season 2 will bring more answers to the drama.
Anne Winters, who's joining 13 Reasons Why as Chloe, another student at Liberty High, talked to Flare magazine about the series' upcoming season. The actress teased that the characters don't necessarily know whether their actions are right or wrong (they are still only teens, after all).
"This season will explore a little of those gray areas — it's not as black and white as last season," Winters told Flare. "You'll have a lot more answers this season on why people are doing what they're doing."
What we know about @13ReasonsWhy season 2 — so far pic.twitter.com/PMUaIe6Zy8— Netflix US (@netflix) May 9, 2017
The actress also shared a few details about her character. Chloe isn't the show's only new addition, either — there's a crop of new actors joining the 13 Reasons Why cast.
"She's a cheerleader," Winters told Flare of Chloe. "Chloe is a very different character than other people I've played." Some of the other roles Winter has played in the past include Tyrant's Emma Al-Fayeed and Wicked City's Vicki Roth.
"Sexual assault and suicide… they're very controversial topics," the actress told Flare. "What I love about the show is that they're so real with it, and they're not playing any games. They're telling some real stories, and these things happen to people. I think if it's important to show, show it. I heard that [some] people were banning the show. I can kind of see that a little bit because it is a little bit graphic, but at the same time, it shows what really happens. If you're just avoiding the problem, then you're avoiding the problem."
13 Reasons Why isn't returning to Netflix until 2018, but it's safe to say fans will still be doing plenty of speculation about the show before then.
