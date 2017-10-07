Dove Cameron Is Living That Brunette Life

Is it a wig? Is it the real deal? Did Busy Philipps come over and drunk-dye her roots, too? Dove Cameron's brand-new brunette hair has us all guessing.
The Disney Channel star surprised fans with a major makeover, as revealed in her latest Instagram selfie. The 21-year-old natural blonde is shown fanning out her newly dark waves for the camera, the inky hue perfectly matching her enviable cat-eye liner.
"In another life," Cameron captioned the pic, adding an emoji with brown pigtails. Her "working on something fun" note also suggests that the look is for an upcoming role. Unfortunately for Riverdale conspiracy theorists, said role has probably got nothing to do with those rumors that she'll be taking on the iconic role of Archie Comics teen witch Sabrina, who is famously blonde.
Advertisement
It wouldn't be the first time the actress and singer has flirted with a dramatic 'do for the sake of entertainment. Her Descendants and Descendants 2 character Mal is famed for having purple hair, though Cameron opted for a wig rather than a full-scale dye job to achieve that look.
Next up in the YA film adaptation of Dumplin' opposite Jennifer Aniston and Danielle Macdonald, the former teen star has elicited some mixed reactions with her hair update. Some fans are loving it, some are missing the blonde, and some are remarking that she can pretty much make any hair color work.
We look forward to learning more about the story behind these strands. And no, we haven't ruled out the possibility that Ms. Cameron is just road-testing Halloween costumes. Who among us isn't playing around with wigs right now?
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement