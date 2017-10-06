This Ikea Product Will Be Free Next Week

Sure, we love Ikea's killer new design collaborations. But sometimes an oldie really is a goodie, and after 30 years, the Swedish retailer's Frakta bag has earned not only classic status, but full-blown cult status. We use it for everything: shopping, laundry, and even moving, on occasion.
So we were super-excited to learn that next Wednesday, October 11, Ikea is celebrating the opening of its 45th store — in Fishers, IN — by giving away free Frakta shopping bags. While the large version normally retails for $.99, it will be free with any other purchase all day.
A bit of fine print: This is only valid on in-store purchases and only applies to the large size of Frakta bag.
But that's not all Ikea has in store for its celebration on Wednesday. The durable, classic Ektorp sofa will be on sale, both in-store and online. For one day only, you can get $100 off the three-seat sofa frame, which is regularly $350. Note that this only applies to the sofa, not the Ektorp sectional, love seat, armchair, or ottoman. The company says there will be more information about both promotions on its website on Monday.
A free Ikea bag this close to Halloween can only mean one thing for us: It's time to put it to good use, scooping up all the Ikea Halloween decor you we find. And think of how much candy you could get trick-or-treating with that thing...
