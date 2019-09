First, some background on that Emmy-winning episode of Black Mirror, which reminded the world of the importance of Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven Is A Place On Earth." The episode of the technology-focused anthology series revolves around two women who, over the course of the episode, are revealed to be living in an virtual reality. Their minds' consciousness — which depicts the two women, both elderly, as 20-somethings — is inside a computer, while their bodies lay sleeping in the "real world."