Netflix knows we're still sad about the end of Orange Is The New Black's last season. Yes, we're eager to know what's going to happen after that dramatic last scene — but mostly, we're heartbroken over Poussey's (Samira Wiley) totally unnecessary death.
And while Netflix is, after all, responsible for killing off the character, the streaming service knows how much pain Poussey's death caused fans. That's why it's trying to make it up to us — with a Black Mirror mashup, cleverly titled Orange Is The New Black Mirror.
The sketch plays off the sci-fi series' episode "San Junipero," in which Yorkie (Mackenzie Davis) and Kelly (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) meet at a bar in the '80s. It's a lot less dark than other Black Mirror episodes, which made it perfect for carrying on Poussey's memory.
In the mashup, Taystee (Danielle Brooks) falls asleep at Litchfield, and her dream world is a recreation of Yorkie and Kelly's meetup. She and Poussey meet at a bar in the '80s, complete with over-the-top costumes, and, of course, Belinda Carlisle music. Watching the two of them dance to "Heaven Is A Place On Earth" couldn't be sweeter — until Taystee wakes up, and she's back to the Poussey-less reality.
It's great that Netflix recognizes how painful Poussey's death was. But it's also a little weird for Netflix to sympathize with the fans' suffering, considering it's all Netflix's fault. Still, it's nice to see a happy, dancing Poussey for a couple of minutes — even if it's not real.
