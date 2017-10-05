This is a mind-blowingly frustrating interaction. Pamela is unquestionably established as a sexually empowered woman who started flirting with Andre because she thought he was hot the moment she laid eyes on him. This means she would probably want to continue their hookup, even if penetrative sex wasn’t immediately on the table, or sink in this case, after about seven seconds of foreplay. If Andre’s penis wasn’t up to the task of getting her off in that moment, would a woman as straightforward as Pamela really not even ask if her partner was interested in going down on her? She would seriously rather say something snarky and run out of a bathroom than explore the possibility of getting oral sex? While we’ve only known Pamela for about a minute, this choice already seems out of character for her. It’s possible we could blame this problem on who wrote the episode, as it was penned by two men: first-time Empire scribe Craig Brewer, and longtime team member Eric Haywood. Hustle & Flow director Brewer also helmed the episode.