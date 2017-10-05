However, in doing so, Claudia has taken a moral high ground on the people around Lucious. Without any memories before waking up in the hospital, his closest relationship is with Claudia. She has become the gatekeeper of his decisions and other relationships. As his family and friends try to nudge him back to his old self, Claudia is more invested in maintaining his innocence and keeping him pure of heart. This involves safeguarding him from all the “demons” that are trying to corrupt him and turn him into a “monster” — those demons are his family and lifelong friends.