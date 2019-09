While Greenwald crushed that theory into the ground, it did have some merit when it comes to pop star secret identities. Wizards fans will remember that in " Dude Looks Like Shakira ," the Russo's uncle, Kelbo, transforms himself (sometimes accidentally) into Shakira, which offered up comic relief as well as a cameo from the singer herself. So sorry fans, but it looks like Uncle Kelbo is the only Russo two-timing it as an international superstar.