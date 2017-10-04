Back in 2016, Disney Channel superfans took issue with a continuity problem in two of the network's most beloved shows: Hannah Montana and Wizards of Waverly Place. What started on Tumblr snowballed into a full-on continuity conspiracy involving Selena Gomez's three-episode turn on Hannah Montana as Mikayla Skeech and the 2009 Disney Channel special Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana.
Everything got cleared up thanks to Wizards producer Todd J. Greenwald, who explained to Seventeen that the conspiracy fans cooked up isn't as big of a deal as they think.
Viewers will remember that prior to her star turn as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez played Hannah Montana's nemesis, Skeech. The Tumblr theory proposes that the crossover event Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana proves that both Skeech and Russo exist in the same universe, since the special brought Wizards, Hannah Montana, and Suite Life on Deck characters together. Fans believed that Alex Russo magically disguised herself as Mikayla Skeech in some sort of troublemaking prank to meet Hannah Montana.
Greenwald explained that when producers were cooking up the idea of the crossover, they never intended for anyone to look back at Skeech and Montana's rivalry or the fact that Gomez played two characters.
"A lot of things that we do when we write is things happen and then we’re kind of able to go back and plant things to make it appear as if the theory existed," he told Seventeen. "Fandom, I love it. It means people care, and it's interesting. But, at the end of the day, Selena's an actress, and that was her role."
While Greenwald crushed that theory into the ground, it did have some merit when it comes to pop star secret identities. Wizards fans will remember that in "Dude Looks Like Shakira," the Russo's uncle, Kelbo, transforms himself (sometimes accidentally) into Shakira, which offered up comic relief as well as a cameo from the singer herself. So sorry fans, but it looks like Uncle Kelbo is the only Russo two-timing it as an international superstar.
